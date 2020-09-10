Meghan Markle reportedly reacted emotionally to Prince Harry being stripped of his military titles

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, becoming financially independent and relocating to California.

Since the big move, the Sussex couple has been making non-stop viral news, from their public celebration of baby Archie’s birthday to their signing with the same public speaking agency as the Obamas.

It was new royal biography Finding Freedom that got the world talking this week, as authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand opened up about the Sussex couple’s loss of titles and charities.

‘If his grandmother’s validation of his experiences served as encouragement, the most demoralising aspect of the new deal was his being stripped of his honorary military appointments that had been awarded to him as a senior royal,’ the authors explained.

‘As a retired serviceman, Harry would always be able to wear his medals, but no longer could he wear uniform as Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Force Commandant of the Royal Air Force Bas Honington, and honorary Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Navy’s Small Ships and Diving Operations. These roles had come to an end.’

A source told the Finding Freedom authors of the demotion: ‘That’s been a tough pill to swallow, and the one that has been most painful to Meghan witness him go through. It’s the one that made Harry emotional.’

Prince Harry reportedly spoke out about his thoughts on the matter during the Mountbatten Festival of Music when he was allowed to wear his uniform for the last time, overheard saying: ‘I’m devastated that I am having to stand down’.

Meghan Markle was reportedly particularly emotional about the decision, with Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claiming that the Duchess told a friend: ‘It was so unnecessary.’

She reportedly continued: ‘And it’s not just taking something away from him, it’s also that entire military veteran community. You can see how much he means to them, too. So why? The powers are unfortunately greater than me.’

Finding Freedom is out now.