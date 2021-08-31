Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Turns out Meghan Markle's as partial to a Boots haul as we are.

If, like us, you frequently find yourself Googling Meghan Markle’s make-up and hair, chances are you’re pretty well-versed in the Duchess’s go-to beauty products.

From her favourite Laura Mercier primer, to her love of a good Charlotte Tilbury lipstick, Meghan tends to keep it pretty pared-back when it comes to her signature make-up look; always opting for pretty nude tones and a gorgeously glowy, natural complexion.

But what if we told you that we’ve finally figured out the secret behind her flawless, natural skin – and it’ll set you back all of just £9 from Boots?

Yep, really. It turns out that the Duchess of Sussex is a fan of Eucerin’s Aquaphor Skin Soothing Gel: a no-nonsense balm that can be used to sooth dry, chapped skin on the face and body.

While some use it as a dry skin saviour, Meghan’s favourite make-up artist Daniel Martin – who was responsible for her dreamy wedding make-up look – actually uses it as a highlighter on the high points of the face.

“A lot of my highlighting is done with skincare,” the make-up artist previously told E! Online. “When you think about it, using skincare in lieu of makeup makes sense. For one, you’re adding hydration to the skin, rather than potentially clogging your pores.”

So that’s her secret.

Martin added, “Glowing skin is simply the appearance of very healthy and moisturised skin. Aquaphor will give you that same texture, especially in a photo when applied on the high points of the face.”

Apparently though, Meghan’s not the only A-lister who counts this affordable product as a must-have in her beauty arsenal.

Even Queen Bey told Elle back in 2010 that she uses the cult product before bed. Add to that the fact that Lucy Liu, Khloe Kardashian and Nicole Kidman – who even compared it to La Mer’s notoriously spenny luxury cream – all have Aquaphor in their make-up bags, and we’re headed straight to Boots to get our mitts on it.

Let the compliments commence.