The Harry Potter cast has surprisingly strong opinions on Meghan Markle

'Man, she must love you!'

Meghan Markle has endured an endless stream of abuse since becoming a royal. Everything from her body and parenting skills to race and family have been attacked by the tabloids – all while welcoming her first child, baby Archie.

‘Look, any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging,’ the Duchess explained in an emotional interview where she admitted she wasn’t ok.

This is something many-a high profile face has weighed in on, with the latest to voice their opinions being Harry Potter actor, Daniel Radcliffe.

Opening up about his own time in the intense media spotlight during the filming of HP, Dan expressed his sympathy for Meghan.

‘Meghan Markle is being treated to the full force of the British media,’ Daniel told People Now. ‘That’s why I always thought their relationship was sweet, cause I was like, “man, she must love you if she wants to get involved in this crazy life.”’

He continued: ‘It must be insane. I cannot imagine … you know, what I have and what I went through is like a fraction of what they have and went through.’

Going on to involve the rest of the royal family, he continued: ‘And they went through it from birth. They didn’t even get like, you know, 10 years like I did. So while I’m not into the institution of the monarchy, I have a huge amount of respect and empathy for them.’

Well, that’s that.