Prince Harry made this one demand when hiring Archie’s new nanny

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spoken about their desire to live as ‘normally’ as possible, despite being in the public eye. Since they tied the knot in May 2018, their every move has been documented – and criticised. They decided to address the impact of the constant scrutiny during their controversial documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which divided opinion, and they were also caught up in a private jet controversy earlier this year.

But when it comes to their son, Archie Harrison, they have gone to great lengths to ensure that he stays out of the spotlight as much as possible. They chose not to stand on the steps of the Lindo Wing to show him to the world immediately after his birth, instead opting for a small photo shoot days later. Since his arrival in May, Harry and Meghan have only shared a handful of pictures, and he was 5 months old before he made his first public appearance during a recent trip to South Africa.

And it seems that behind the scenes, the couple are also trying their best to create a ‘normal household’ for Archie.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have employed nannies from Norland College to help with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Maria Borrallo is the ‘supernanny’ who looks after the Cambridge children, and she honed her skills at the elite nanny school in Bath.

The graduates usually wear a beige dress and a bowler hat as part of their uniform, but it seems that Harry wasn’t keen on the idea of hiring help from the prestigious college.

According to one royal commentator, the Duke of Sussex decided against hiring a Norland nanny as he wanted a ‘normal household’.

Speaking on Yahoo’s Royal Box in September, Omid Scobie said: ‘One of the things that Harry said was, “I don’t want a woman in a uniform around my child. This isn’t Mary Poppins, we’re going to have a normal household.”‘