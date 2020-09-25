Meghan Markle sends a special video message to a man who was wrongfully accused of attempted murder

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Sussexes are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle making viral news on the regular.

This is something that has only increased since their relocation to California, with the couple releasing several video messages and speeches in the past months on politics, women’s rights and voter suppression.

This past week, Meghan Markle made a surprise cameo on America’s Got Talent via video message to say good luck to her favourite contestant, a singer called Archie Williams.

The 59-year-old contestant told the world at his first audition that he had spent 36 years in prison, wrongly convicted of rape and attempted murder when he was 22-years-old. He was released in 2019.

During the live final, the show’s host Terry Crews told Archie, ‘All through this season Archie your story and your talent have touched and inspired people around the world and we have a very message for you from a special fan… Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.’

Meghan then appeared via a live video message to deliver a very important message.

‘Hi Archie, I just wanted to let you know that we’ve been so moved by your story and we’ve been cheering you on every week and it’s not just because we’re partial to the name,’ Meghan joked. ‘So, a very special message to you that I’ll probably be saying all of my life, but on this night it’s specifically for you: Archie, we are proud of you and are rooting for you, we can’t wait to see what you do. We’re in your corner, have a good night.’

Well, this is lovely.