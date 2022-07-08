Ex Love Islander on surprising theory of who will win

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

With Casa Amor over, the end is in sight

Love Island 2022 has been heating up, especially with the recent villa split, which saw the girls swan off to the infamous Casa Amor.

We have already seen a few departures, with Liam Llewellyn, Amber Beckford and Ikenna Ekwonna, Afia Tonkmor, as well as many others, including one Islander who didn’t even make it into the Spanish abode before calling time on the show.

In Thursday nights episode the original cast members, and bombshells, were reunited with some of the new Casa Amor boys and girls.

The evening saw some re-couplings, and a whole lot of drama – we are looking at you Jacques O’Neill, Dami Hope, Andrew Le Page, and Davide Sanclimenti, who all enjoyed romances with new hopefuls while their couple was in the other villa.

Although Jacques and Davide decided to stick with their original partners, Paige Thorne and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu respectively, the girls soon came to learn their other halves hadn’t been “loyal babe” while they were away.

While some may be keen to know about the eBay outfits the contestants are wearing, how much alcohol the contestants are allowed to drink in the villa or how they are paying their bills while they’re away, others want the tea on what the Islanders are really like and who will go all the way.

Some ex-Islanders from this year’s season have weighed in on who they think could win, and who might be playing a game. Afia believes Jay Younger is in it for fame and fortune, not for love, but former bombshells Charlie Radnedge and Antigoni Buxton, think otherwise.

Charlie and Antigoni shared their theory in a game of Text On The Beach with Cosmopolitan, as they believe one Islander could opt for a plot twist by stealing the full £50,000 jackpot if they were to make it to the final in the programme’s first ever – and it’s the Italian heartthrob.

Charlie shared: “For me this is an obvious one, I definitely want Davide to win with whoever he’s coupled up with.”

While singer-songwriter Antigoni joked: “Just Davide on his own. I want Davide to win and just keep the money. No one’s ever done that. That would be incredible.”

To which Charlie agreed, and added: “That would be a very Davide thing to do as well. I think everyone would really rate it from him.”

The pair predict he will make the U-turn as “revenge” after Ekin-Su briefly coupled up with Jay, but has since done her upmost to win Davide back and prove her love for him.

Antigoni continued: “He made a joke about getting revenge [on Ekin-Su]. That would actually be… He’s either in love with her and he’s playing it cool, or he’s got a conniving plan. I had quite a lot of chats with him about it, but I don’t know.”

However, some believe there is a specific formula to be crowned Love Island champion.

The Love Island final is tipped for August 1, although ITV2 have yet to confirm the end date.