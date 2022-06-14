Another Love Island contestant has quit the show today

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Love Island is back, with the nation once again captivated with beautiful people trying to find their love match in a stunning Majorcan villa.

And we may just be in week two, but we’re already seeing some major trends for the season ahead, from pre-loved beachwear to 2022 dating slang – “lipsing” anyone?

A Love Island trend that we didn’t foresee however was quitting the show, with the second contestant choosing to quit the ITV programme today.

Reminder – it’s week two.

And in a shock twist, the contestant hasn’t even entered the villa yet.

Zach Hartman was set to enter the Majorcan villa this week as a bombshell, but after concerns for his modelling career, he has pulled out of the show. This has reportedly left ITV bosses in chaos trying to find a bombshell replacement.

The Sun reported that Hartman told friends: “I was meant to be going on Love Island this year and flying out this week. After long conversations with my family and thinking about what I wanted out of my career, I decided against it.”

He reportedly continued: “Would’ve been an easy year to win seeing as none of the guys have any game on there. But I’ve got to do what’s best for me.”

This comes just days after popular contestant Liam Llewellyn opted to leave the villa last week, saddening fans with his shock exit.

“I know what 100 per cent Liam looks like and I have miles off that,” he explained of his decision to leave to his fellow islanders, going on to recount how he wasn’t feeling like himself.

Zach’s exit now makes him the third contestant to leave the show, with another popular contestant Afia being the first contestant to be dumped in a surprise recoupling.

