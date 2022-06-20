How much alcohol are the Love Island contestants allowed to drink?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Love Island 2022 is well and truly underway, and what a dramatic couple of weeks it has been since the new contestants entered the villa. We’ve seen sparks fly between Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, only for bombshell Danica to nab him at the most recent re-coupling, endless memes as a result of the Davide/Ekin-Su/Jay love triangle, and fans have already predicted who they think will win the show this year.

One contestant even quit before he got to the villa.

But one question that many fans have been asking this year is – how much alcohol are Love Island contestants allowed to drink?

While their evenings are usually made up of getting glam, heading to the garden and enjoying drinks from golden flutes, there is in fact a limit placed on how much they consume. Unlike other reality TV shows, we don’t ever see the Islanders getting drunk – and there’s a reason for it.

Talking to Tyla, former Love Islander Dr Alex George revealed exactly how much alcohol those in the villa are allowed to consume.

He said that while he appeared on the show contestants could drink ‘four small cans of beer and that was it’.

He told the site: ‘That was the maximum allowance of alcohol, which wasn’t a lot.

‘I mean you certainly weren’t getting drunk off that – but they were very, very strict on that.’

Dr Alex also said he believes it’s ‘so important’ that popular TV shows reflect ‘safe practices when it comes to drinking’, adding: ‘Talking more broadly I think we need to stop glorifying alcohol. Particularly at university glorifying alcohol consumption.

‘The risk of death goes up drastically while you’re drunk, the risk of mental health illnesses rises in a relatively linear fashion with the amount of units you drink each week.’

Former contestant Liana Isadora Van-Riel, who appeared on the show in 2016, once told The Sun: ‘You’re allowed one or two drinks a night, either wine or beer, no spirits.’

At the time, a Love Island spokesperson confirmed: ‘We provide our islanders with all of the necessary precautionary measures and all alcohol consumption is strictly monitored by our production team.’

