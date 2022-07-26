Leonardo DiCaprio and this The Hills star *almost* dated

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Move over Speidi

Leonardo DiCaprio‘s love life is often top of the headlines, with many eager to know who he is dating.

The Titanic actor has been romantically linked to Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli, Blake Lively, and is now in a relationship with Camila Morrone.

However, Audrina Partride from the hit US reality show The Hills has claimed she caught Leonardo’s attention during a night out.

Audrina – who has six-year-old Kirra with ex Corey Bohan – shared in her memoir Choices: To The Hills and Back Again an occasion when she was flown to Las Vegas to celebrate a birthday party when she first met the movie icon and enjoyed a reported flirty encounter.

In a segment of her book, which has been obtained by Page Six, the 37-year-old recalled: “I was there with a few of my castmates from the film Sorority Row, as well as Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, and even Leonardo DiCaprio.

“This bouncer kept coming over to me and saying that Leo would like to get me a drink at his table. I looked over at his table, and he was surrounded by supermodels. It was intimidating!”

The Prey Swim founder and mogul didn’t go over to Leonardo, so he allegedly made his move on Audrina, who was in the midst of filming the MTV programme, which also starred Kristin Cavallari, Spencer Pratt, Lauren Conrad and her on-off beau Justin Bobby.

She continued: “I told him I knew who he was, obviously, and we chatted for a while. He asked for my phone number, and we texted a little after the trip to Vegas, but we never actually hung out.”

Audrina has hinted her busy schedule filming The Hills impacted on her love life, as she insisted “constant filming for The Hills and the paparazzi attention” made it difficult to date.

The Hills came to an end in 2010, but was rebooted for two seasons in 2022.