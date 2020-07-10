Championing Inclusivity: Lady Gaga Is The Face of Valentino’s New Perfume

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

She’s the musical wunderkind who’s inspired millions. Now Lady Gaga and Valentino have struck up an epic new relationshionship that prioritises inclusivity.

Over the past few seasons, the storytelling behind Valentino’s shows has always had one common thread: celebrating diversity and individuality. They are homages to women of all ethnicities and ages. Something all the more ground breaking for an Italian fashion house.

So it comes as little surprise that Valentino has chosen Lady Gaga to front its new fragrance, Voce Viva (launching September).

There’s the obvious shared values, for one. During her whole career, Lady Gaga has championed the unorthodox and challenged the margins of self-expression. All of which puts some more major points on the board for the brand’s ‘inclusivity couture’.

Not to mention her Italian origins. Oh, and her impressive resume as the only artist to receive an Oscar, Grammy, BAFTA and Golden Globe in the same year for A Star is Born.



Valentino’s creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, revealed the brand’s decision in a statement: ‘Lady Gaga means freedom, self-consciousness, pure heart. Her participation in this campaign elevates the symbolic power of the project to the highest level. She is the icon of a generation. Her message of freedom, passion for art, self-consciousness and equality is the same our Valentino community stands for. I am so proud for having her in.’

As for Lady Gaga’s response, she couldn’t be happier to represent a brand that champions people for who they are. ‘Be yourself, love who you are, and never give up your dreams,’ she said.

Amen to that.