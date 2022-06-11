Kourtney Kardashian takes aim at The Kardashians editors – here’s why

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kourtney Kardashian is trying to enjoy her newlywed bubble, but feels the happiness surrounding her engagement to husband Travis Barker was overshadowed by ex Scott Disick.

The Poosh founder started dating Travis in October 2020, and the pair got engaged in Santa Barbara last year.

Just a few weeks ago the couple tied the knot in Portofino, Italy, surrounded by their loved ones, and have discussed extending their blended family on recent episodes of The Kardashians.

But Kourtney, 43, was furious with the shows editors over how they portrayed her engagement on the new Hulu series, as it weighed heavily on her Scott’s feelings – much to her annoyance.

In episode four of the programme Travis’ romantic proposal aired, which was swiftly followed by Kourtney’s siblings Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, weighing in on the matter.

Kendall asked if her older sibling had “empathy” for her former flame, who Kourtney dated for over 10 years, before Kim shut down the topic.

The SKIMS founder said: “Guys, are we so f***ing crazy that we are talking about it [now]? Can we talk about this tomorrow and let them enjoy their night out there?”

Speaking on a recent episode of the reality show, Kourtney – who has Mason, Penelope and Reign with Scott – aired her frustration on the matter after watching the edits.

She said: “We film and have the best time ever, and then we’ve been watching the edits and we’re just so annoyed because they’re swirling us in with this drama. Especially when I saw my engagement episode. Editors or whoever [are] taking it as, ‘Let’s take Kourtney. She’s the chosen one to be the drama.’

“I am in one of the best places I’ve ever been in my life, and it’s time for our show to catch up.”

Kourtney has revealed even the conversation on the day did not extend as long as it appeared on the series.

She continued: “That night I wasn’t like, ‘God, everyone’s such f***ing a**holes for bringing up [Scott],’. It wasn’t a part of the night. It was like two seconds of the night. I didn’t even remember it until I saw the cut of the episode.”

“It’s enabling this old narrative and buying into something that just doesn’t really exist. It should be an empowering episode about me getting out of toxic relationships and really having this fairy-tale love story that is my reality.

“It wasn’t 50% of the night like it’s made to be on the episode. I wish they would take that out and put it in the next episode and give us our respect… Let us have our moment.

“Why isn’t everyone empowering [me] and celebrating that [I’ve] done all this work for years and now have this relationship that I deserve, something healthy — like, how could this be taken negatively?”