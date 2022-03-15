Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker talk family plans

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed her and boyfriend Travis Barker want to have a baby.

In a teaser clip of the Kardashian/Jenner brood’s upcoming Hulu show The Kardashians, the couple can be seen straddling one another, before it pans to a fertility clinic.

Speaking in a segment, Kourtney,42, said: “Travis and I want to have a baby.”

Video you may like:

Just before the door closes on the hospital scene, the medical expert can be heard saying: “If you can put the sample in the cup.”

To which Kourtney replies: “We will take our mics off. You don’t get that audio.”

The Poosh founder has Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, while Travis, 46, has has stepdaughter Atiana, daughter Alabama and son Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney and Travis has had tongues wagging they have got married in secret, and we hope The Kardashians will tell us more.

Kourtney and Travis started dating in January 2021, only to make it Instagram official a month later – on Valentine’s Day to be precise.

Just months after, in October, the rocker proposed to Kourtney at the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, California, which took the social media world by storm.

The longstanding tell all show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which aired on E! came to an end in June. But the family have found a new venture and will return to our screens in April with the new Hulu series.

Elsewhere in the upcoming series, Khloe Kardashian appears to try and make her relationship with Tristan Thompson – who have daughter True together – work.

Khloe, 37, said: “Tristan and I are complicated. “

Speaking directly to the basketball ace, she said: “Trust takes time.”

While Kim Kardashian hints to her new romance with Pete Davidson, as she can be seen giggling while messaging on her phone during filming.

Momager Kris Jenner’s voice over said: “This is a relationship that I don’t think anyone saw coming.”

While the SKIMS founder has her head buried in her phone during her VT, off camera someone can be heard saying “Whoa re you messaging. Does the name rhyme with feet?” To which Kim chuckled.

The new series will also see Kim address her divorce from Kanye West.

In the teaser, she said: “It is really hard with Kanye. He told me my career was over.”

With the series tipped to showcase “a new side to the family”, says Kendall Jenner, it also divulges Kylie Jenner’s second pregnancy, as well as romances, fall outs, their children and work life.

At the end, Khloe warns: “Khloe warns never go against the family.”

Bring on April!