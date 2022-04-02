Kim Kardashian is shutting KKW Fragrance – here’s why

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kim Kardashian will be shutting her KKW Fragrance next month, following her divorce from Kanye West.

The 41-year-old reality star and businesswoman will be closing the business, which she first launched in 2017, on May 1, but that is not the end for her, or her perfume range.

Kim will be rebranding the label, which stands for Kim Kardashian West, and will relaunch the fragrance line under a new name in the future.

However, it is unknown when we can expect the new drop.

Kim – who has North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm with rapper Ye – announced the news on her Instagram Stories, which stay on the site for 24 hours.

She wrote: “Fragrance as many of you know is deeply personal for me.

“I put my heart and soul into every bottle, and I’m so incredibly proud of every KKW Fragrance product and collaboration that we have launched since Crystal Gardenia in 2017.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your loyalty and love these last few years. I cannot wait to introduce you to the next chapter of my fragrance journey – I promise I won’t be gone for too long.”

The new scents are said to be sold under a new online store, and shoppers will be able to shop all beauty categories, including her KKW beauty, and upcoming skincare line, on one site.

Meanwhile, Kim has launched a 40% off sale on her KKW Fragrance before the business shuts in one month’s time.

The mum-of-four has a busy schedule, as the iconic show, which shot the KarJenner family to fame, Keeping Up With the Kardashians has come to an end, but she has been filming for their new reality show The Kardashians that will air on Hulu this month.

As well as expanding her SKIMS shapewear collection, juggling her multi-faceted career with motherhood, her public split from Kanye, and navigating her relationship with new flame Pete Davidson, Kim has been sitting exams to become a lawyer.

There’s nothing she can’t do.