Kim Kardashian to drop new inclusive SKIMS swimwear this week

Kim Kardashian has proved she is a force to be reckoned with.

From her KKW Beauty and fragrance line, to her SKIMS brand, as well as focusing on her career as a lawyer, while filming the new tell all show The Kardashians in replace of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and juggling motherhood, she has a lot on her plate.

Throw into the mix a new collection with her shapewear label. We just don’t know how she does it.

Kim, 41, has revealed she has been working on a swimwear line for SKIMS, which she co-founded in 2019, and it is set to be released on Friday 18 March.

The mogul announced the exciting news on her Instagram and Twitter, alongside a string of campaign images of her on the beach modelling cut out swimsuits, as well as a variety of two piece bikini sets.

She captioned the post: “You’ve asked, we’ve listened @SKIMS SWIM launches this Friday, March 18 at 9AM PT.”

The upcoming drop will boast 19 mix and match styles, all of which will come in seven colours; from the brand’s signature neutral hues, as well as cobalt and periwinkle blue.

The collection will include skimpy sets, as well as sporty designs, such as t-shirt bikini separates, and bikini shorts, so there is something for everyone to feel comfortable while on the beach.

The line will be available to shop in XXXS to 4X, and will retail from approximately £28 up to £80.

But Kim – who has North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with estranged husband Kanye West – has revealed she has wanted to release a swimwear line for “a really long time”, but has remained tight lipped for a while so not to give too much away.

Speaking to the Business of Fashion, Kim said: “I even had to stop tagging [Skims], I do want there to be a nice element of surprise for it. I’ve really wanted swim for a really long time.”

Kim co-founded SKIMS in 2019, and over the last three years the brand has come from strength to strength, as it has expanded from shapewear to loungewear, as well as pyjamas, and now swimwear, and is available in major UK stockists, such as Selfridges.