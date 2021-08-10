Kate Middleton has just received an important (and very touching) honour

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked-about women in the world, with her fashion influence turning small businesses into sell-out brands and her hairstyle changes sparking trends of their own.

And this past year we’ve only been seeing more of the Duchess of Cambridge.

From surprise Zoom calls with essential workers to updates on her homeschooling the Cambridge children, 2020 and 2021 have been all about Kate Middleton, with her role in the royal family seemingly elevated over these troubling times.

She was crowned the coolest female of the moment and has been brought forward as ‘Queen-in-waiting’ something that royal experts explain is a clever move by palace aides who have realised just how popular Kate is.

This past week, it was a very touching honour that made Kate Middleton headlines, as the Duchess was featured in a photography exhibition at the Imperial War Museum.

‘Honoured to be part of the new photography exhibition at @ImperialWarMuseums in London, bringing together over 50 contemporary portraits of Holocaust survivors and their families,’ the Duchess of Cambridge posted to Instagram.

‘Displayed for the very first time, these powerful photographs capture the special connections between Holocaust survivors and the younger generations of their families, and remind us of our collective responsibility to ensure their stories live on.

‘The photographs present a group of survivors who made the UK their home after beginnings marked by unimaginable loss and trauma. While offering a space to remember and share their stories, these portraits are a celebration of the full lives they have lived and the special legacy which their children and grandchildren will carry into the future.

‘The exhibition is in partnership with the @RoyalPhotographicSociet, Jewish News and @holocaustmemorialdaytrust, three organisations who invited The Duchess to be part of this special project, marking 75 years since the end of the Holocaust last year.’

Visit the Imperial War Museum website for more information on the exhibition.