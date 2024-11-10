Princess Kate's return to duty this weekend marks a major step in her recovery

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been front and centre this season, with Princess Kate returning to duty following her cancer recovery.

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," the 42-year-old mother of three explained as she announced her gradual return to work. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.

"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus," she continued. "Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

Princess Kate is continuing to scale up her duties over time, with royal experts emphasising the need for her to take "baby steps". However, this weekend, the Princess of Wales took a major step forward in her recovery - carrying out two consecutive days of royal duties.

The consecutive events mark Remembrance Day, with Princess Kate attending both the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, and the Cenotaph memorial on Sunday.

This, according to royal experts, is a sign of progress in the Princess of Wales' recovery, with Prince William reportedly reluctant for his wife to take on too much before she is fully ready.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) A photo posted by on

"This evening The King, The Prince and Princess of Wales, and other members of the Royal Family, attended the Festival of Remembrance at the @royalalberthall," posted the Prince and Princess of Wales to Instagram. "Organised by @royalbritishlegion, the Festival is an annual commemorative concert which honours all those who have lost their lives in conflict."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Wonderful to see the Princess of Wales join tonight," posted one follower, while another commented: "I am so happy to see Princess Catherine again."

It is not known when the Princess of Wales will return to work in a permanent capacity, but she has stressed that she looks forward to being back when she is ready and able.

We will continue to update this story.