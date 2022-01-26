Kate Middleton’s relatable admission just surprised the public

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis entertaining the public on the regular.

Despite her children’s popularity, it is the Duchess of Cambridge and her ‘aura of perfection’ that still make the most headlines ever since joining the royal fold in 2011.

This week, it was Kate’s relatable side that got the world talking as she and Prince William visited the Citheroe Community Hospital in Lancashire, spending time to talk to members of the public on the way in.

The internet exploded as Prince William opened up about the prospect of a fourth Cambridge baby to one well wisher, and even more when the Duke and Duchess were photographed meeting two therapy dogs in the crowd.

It was a separate interaction that made news today however, involving a member of the public complimenting Kate on her boots and asking her where she got them.

‘Where are your boots from, Madam?’ the well wisher is reported to have called.

The Duchess is said to have been taken aback by the compliment about her suede knee-high boots, replying: ‘Oh, I don’t even know’, with a laugh.

The suede boots have since been identified as by Penelope Chilvers – a staple in Kate’s wardrobe for decades.

