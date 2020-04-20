Here’s what the Queen taught Kate Middleton in their secret Princess lessons

‘Things that you would never think you’d have to learn but, of course, a woman in her position would certainly need to know.’

The Duchess of Cambridge is one of the most popular members of the royal family. In fact, some believe that in the past two years of drama, Kate Middleton is one of the most constant parts of the family, keeping them afloat.

From the public speaking and heartwarming letters to her sweet moments with Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the Duchess of Cambridge is a pro.

This wasn’t always the case however, with a recently resurfaced documentary explaining that Kate Middleton was actually given lessons by the Queen herself.

Yes, really. According to 2017 Amazon Prime documentary, Kate Middleton: Working Class to Windsor, the Queen gave the now Duchess of Cambridge secret lessons on how to be a royal wife, with Prince William being second in line to the throne.

The lessons reportedly took place before Kate’s royal wedding to Prince William, where the two women decided upon Kate’s title, ‘Catherine: Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Cambridge.’

It was the second part of the meeting that made the most news however, as the Queen advised Kate on the basics of being a royal wife.

‘From the beginning, Kate Middleton had a great deal of support from the Royal Family which was really instructed by the Queen,’ journalist Ashley Pearson explained. ‘This was to make sure she knew as much as she could possibly know and what to do in every situation – bearing in mind, of course, that she didn’t grow up in this world.’

‘There were things like learning how to get out of a carriage without exposing your modesty and learning how to bend down to get flowers from a young girl without exposing your modesty. Things that you would never think you’d have to learn but, of course, a woman in her position would certainly need to know.

Ashley continued: ‘There were all kinds of small details and little bits of etiquette – how to sit, who to curtsy to, who not to curtsy to, what fork to use and whatever else they felt she needed to know. She was actually given lessons on how to be a royal wife.’

Well, that explains why Kate is so great at her job.