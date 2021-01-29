Kate Middleton has hilariously described her children’s ‘horror’ at her haircutting skills

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

I think we can all relate...

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and with their roles elevated over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton have been making non-stop viral news.

While Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis entertain the public on the regular, it’s the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge that spend the most time in front of the cameras.

This past few month has been no exception as we have entered a third lockdown, and Prince William and Kate Middleton have been at the forefront, engaging in numerous Zoom calls and offering light relief with the news of their new puppy.

It was the Duchess of Cambridge who made headlines today, getting the world talking yet again for her relatable nature.

During a recent Zoom call, Kate spoke candidly about what it’s like being a parent during the pandemic, and I think everyone can relate.

‘I think as parents you’ve the day-to-day elements of being a parent, but I suppose during lockdown we have had to take on additional roles that perhaps others in our communities, or in our lives would have perhaps supported us and helped us with.

‘I’ve become a hairdresser this lockdown, much to my children’s horror, seeing mum cutting hair.’

She continued: ‘We’ve had to become a teacher – and I think, personally, I feel pulled in so many different directions and you try your best with everything but at the end of the day I do feel exhausted’.

Royals! They’re just like us.