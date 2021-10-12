Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

From their surprisingly pedantic rules about food, to the fact that the Queen has a special person just to break in new shoes for her, there are many instances in which the Royal Family prove that they’re decidedly not like us.

But the younger members of the royal fold tend to take a more relaxed approach to everyday life – whether that’s Princess Eugenie announcing the birth of her son in the most millennial way possible, or Kate Middleton doing the Thomas’s Battersea school run herself.

Kate’s down to earth parenting style isn’t the only aspect of her life that makes her a thoroughly modern royal, though.

It turns out that the Duchess actually goes to a public gym – you know, one with actual, non-royal people around – and we can’t stop thinking about what it’d be like to run into her while waiting for the cross trainer to finally become free.

As you’d expect, it certainly isn’t any old gym, though.

Located in affluent London enclave Chelsea, the £325 a month Harbour Club boasts six fitness studios, a swanky two-floor gym equipped with virtually every piece of equipment under the sun – from pilates machines, to TRX stations –three luxe swimming pools (complete with heated beds), a hydrotherapy pool, 12 tennis courts (watch out, Emma Raducanu) and a number of spa treatment rooms.

Sheesh.

Kate and Prince William were pictured leaving the Harbour Club together in 2014, and were believed to have been members of the gym at the time. (It’s not known whether the two still are, but given that it’s just a stone’s throw away from Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s school, we’d like to think so.)

The Cambridges aren’t the only famous patrons of the Harbour Club, either.

William’s late mother Princess Diana was also a member, and was photographed leaving the gym several times. (Cue some of the most iconic Princess Diana gym outfits of all time.)

How much does this dream gym cost, you ask?

Aside from its pretty steep £1555 joining fee, it’s a further £325 per month for a full membership – so basically, £1880 for your first month – which includes access to all areas of the gym, and use of tennis racquets. (Though we’re guessing that Kate has a pretty swish set of her own, given her love of a good tennis match.)

The gym also offer a couples’ membership option, which entails a £3100 joining fee, and costs £560 per month thereafter.

Worth it to run into the Cambridges on the heated pool chairs? Probably.