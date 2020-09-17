Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This has to be the most A-list school EVER.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may be the most talked about couple in the world, but they are also refreshingly normal, credited with making the royal family more accessible, from using Instagram and Twitter, to being Game of Thrones fans.

But the Cambridges are most admired perhaps for their willingness to rip up the royal rulebook for the sake of living a normal life, with it even reported recently that they have yet to tell Prince George that he will one day be King – an attempt to allow him to be a child without the burden of his future title.

Kate and William are normal parents – doing the school run every day – even when they really don’t have to!

According to the Daily Mail’s Rebecca English, the Duchess of Cambridge did the school run the day after giving birth to Prince Louis, dropping her eldest son Prince George off at Thomas’s Battersea.

Yes, that’s the day after giving birth – if we were Kate we might have given that one a miss and asked William to take our place.

Did she get a lot of strange looks at the school gates? Well, probably not actually, as it appears that the royal couple blends in with the other parents – especially as they aren’t the only celebrity parents doing the Thomas’s Battersea school run.

‘No one really gives Kate a second glance when she does the school drop-off,’ a parent reportedly told the Daily Mail. ‘We have a Victoria’s Secret model doing the school run, too, and the dads are far more interested in her!’

While the Victoria’s Secret model’s identity has not been revealed, her credentials definitely suggest she’s A-list.

Victoria’s Secret models and top royalty – Thomas’s Battersea school gates are starting to sound like the Met Gala!