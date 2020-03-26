Here’s how Kate Middleton is reportedly keeping fit whilst on coronavirus lockdown

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it. And with the UK now on lockdown, extreme measures are being taken.

The UK government has issued precautionary guidelines to follow in order to control the outbreak, with even members of the royal family following suit.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are staying inside their Canada home with baby Archie, and the royal family members inside the UK have relocated out of London.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have left their Clarence House London residence to spend the lockdown in Balmoral, Scotland, shortly before the Prince of Wales was diagnosed with the virus. And the Queen and Prince Philip have moved out of Buckingham Palace and into Windsor Castle, now tended to a ’skeleton staff of just eight’.

But what about Prince William and Kate Middleton?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are the exception, choosing to stay in London, living in their Apartment 1A home in Kensington Palace with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are believed to be learning from home following their school’s closure.

A point the public seem particularly interested in however is Kate’s exercise regime.

People across the world are struggling without access to gyms and exercise classes, and with the Duchess known to be sporty, with a source once telling the Mail Online that she is ‘an exercise junkie’, people are interested to see how she is coping.

With aqua aerobics, water polo and tennis on lockdown, where is Kate able to exercise?

According to sources, it is thought that the Duchess will keep fit with a daily run – something that is becoming increasingly popular amid the pandemic, if only for people to get a bit of fresh air.

Well, that’s that.