Here’s why Kate Middleton’s recent royal appearance caused concern

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the Cambridge family’s relocation to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, and the news that the Duke and Duchess are taking it in turns to homeschool their children to their sweet phone calls to NHS staff to boost morale, this past few weeks have been all about Kate and Wills.

The Duchess of Cambridge has made news in particular, from her classic book collection and her sweet connection to Prince Philip to her parenting style, with strict rules on screen time and a ‘chat sofa’ in place to settle arguments.

It was a recent visit to children’s hospice, The Nook, that made the most news. But while fans were keen to talk about Kate’s high street dress and her words on sibling rivalry, two royal commentators were concerned by the approach to the coronavirus restrictions.

Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie, hosts of the popular podcast, Royally Obsessed, were ‘surprised’ by the relaxed approach to social distancing rules.

Explaining that Kate’s decision not to wear a mask was ‘concerning’ her, Rachel Bowie stated: ‘The reason I bring it up for this event is because in some of the pictures, even though she’s outside, she’s not six feet from other people.’

Roberta Fiorito, who seemed in agreement, added: ‘Especially around children and in a children’s hospice, that might be something where they would definitely advise you to wear a mask. I’m surprised they didn’t. I have to say, it’s all about the pictures.’

She continued: ‘It’s interesting because we saw William do it once. He wore a mask for the first time in public because he was at an Oxford vaccine group to learn about the progress being made. But we’ve seen the King and Queen of Spain wear masks in public, we’ve seen Harry and Meghan wear masks in public. We’ve even seen Sophie too so I’m so surprised she hasn’t.’

Concluding the discussion, Rachel Bowie stated: ‘I think if you’re socially distanced and you’re outside, it’s more accepted. But in some of the photos, she really is close as she’s planting, although not with the kids. She’s planting with adults in those photos, but I’m curious.’

The royal family has not responded to the comments.