Jessica Alba’s ‘no make-up’ make-up tips for your next Houseparty

She’s still every teenage boy’s dream. And no wonder. Jessica Alba is the living, preternaturally glowy embodiment of Honest Beauty, a line she created that champions a natural ‘no make-up’ make-up look.

Now thanks to an IGTV tutorial by Alba, we may just have found the answer to looking effortlessly good at our next Houseparty.

We can’t quite promise Honey status.

But if your skin is starting to show signs of stress, or you just want a bit of normality, Alba’s tips will have you screen-ready in no time.

‘Use a dense buffing brush to give your skin a flawless finish,’ she says, applying the Honest Beauty Cream Foundation in Sand over her cheeks and around her eyes, nose and mouth.

Honest Beauty Cream Foundation, £25, Boots

Next she applies liquid eyeliner. She recommends you ‘stretch your eyelid for easier application along your lash line’.

She twists the head of a Q-tip, licks it and traces along the inky black line to keep it sharp. This is also handy for cleaning up any smudges.

When it comes to contouring, Alba favours the Luminizing Powder in Dusk over bronzer. She liberally brushes it over the high points of her face – cheekbones, forehead, sides and tip of the nose.

‘It’s buildable and creates a reflective quality that gives you a flawless complexion,’ she says of the warm finish.

Peachy blusher and mascara swept through the top and bottom lashes provide the finishing touches to this no make-up make-up look.

Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Primer, £19, Boots

Ta-dah – skin that glistens in all the right places, carved cheekbones and just a hint of definition to the eyes.

So even if you’re still in your sweats you can look glamorous from the waist up.