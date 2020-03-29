Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall uses the Houseparty app, and that’s all we needed to hear today

Even the royals are group calling during lockdown

Zoom, Skype, FaceTime – at the moment we’re all using conference call apps to get ourselves through social distancing and keep in touch with friends and family.

Houseparty is one of the most popular apps, allowing split screen chats with multiple friends and even the opportunity to play on-camera games.

If there’s one bit of positive news to keep in mind today, it’s this: Even Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has downloaded the popular social hangout app. Brilliant.

The duchess, whose husband Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus, is currently self isolating at Birkhall House in the Scottish Highlands, and earlier this week shared an emotional plea regarding the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

Considering the Duchess of Cornwall comes from a big family – two children, five grandchildren, plus George, Charlotte, Louis and Archie – we’re not surprised that she’s jumped on the Houseparty bandwagon, along with the rest of the country.

Do you think she’d add us as a friend if we asked nicely?