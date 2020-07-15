Ivanka Trump’s viral comments about unemployed people are extremely controversial

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

'Find something new'

Donald Trump has been making controversial decisions left, right and centre, and no one is remotely surprised.

But who often bears the brunt of it? First Daughter and political advisor, Ivanka Trump, who repeatedly supports the president’s policies when quite frankly, she really should be questioning them.

Since her appointment, the 38-year-old has only taken on more responsibility, attending state events in place of her father and even considered for the role of UN Ambassador last year. With this also comes a great deal of backlash, with Ivanka coming under fire for breaking major political rules and even admitting to cycling in the dark to avoid abuse.

This week, Ivanka made headlines for all the wrong reasons as her controversial quotes about unemployed people went viral.

Ivanka’s thoughts on unemployed people is that they should ‘try something new’.

Yes, really.

Spearheading a new campaign urging Americans to ‘Find Something New’, Ivanka explained: ‘There has never been a more critical time for Americans of all ages and backgrounds to be aware of the multiple pathways to career success and gain the vocational training and skills they need to fill jobs in a changing economy.’

The internet unsurprisingly wasn’t impressed, with one user posting: ’40 million people now unemployed. And Ivanka Trump’s response is…Well, just find something new.’

Another added: ’AND there it is people, the Let Them Eat Cake moment from Ivanka trump when she tells the unemployed – to find something new. Yep, just like that I’ll ask daddy bone spurs for a couple million from the treasury to go back to school to learn a new high tech skill.’

It’s safe to say this has not gone down well.