Ivanka Trump’s first tweet since her father’s impeachment is confusing the internet

Donald Trump became the third US president in history to be impeached by the House of Representatives on Wednesday, now facing a trial in the Senate to determine whether he should stay in office.

Most members of the Trump family have stayed quiet since the announcement of his impeachment, but one who is making their thoughts known is First Daughter and Senior Advisor to the president, Ivanka Trump.

Opening up in an interview after the announcement, Ivanka alleged that it was ’predetermined’.

‘We focus on that which we can control,’ she continued. ‘This was a predetermined outcome for the Democrats. What we can control is the work we’re doing to advance the American peoples’ agenda, creating jobs, creating a climate for growth, and that’s where our energies are focused.’

Breaking her social media silence, Ivanka took to Twitter this week for the first time since her father’s impeachment, but it wasn’t what people expected.

Instead of releasing a personal statement, Ivanka seemed to breeze over the whole scandal.

‘I am proud to have worked with President Trump and Congress to secure PERMANENT funding for Historically Black Colleges and Minority Serving Institutions,’ Ivanka tweeted alongside a photograph in the oval office. ‘The Future Act also simplifies #FAFSA for the 20 million American families who fill it out each year.’

Twitter users were quick to remind her in the comments that her father was facing trial.

The trial in the Senate will reportedly begin in January,