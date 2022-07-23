Is Kylie Jenner engaged?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

TikTok users have been speculating

Kylie Jenner has sparked speculation she is engaged to boyfriend Travis Scott.

The 24-year-old mogul caused quite the stir on social media when she appeared to show off a giant diamond ring during a TikTok video, shortly after the pair came under fire for their matching private jets.

In the clip the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is wearing a grey top, and relaxing, while her 30-year-old rapper beau rests his head on her stomach.

Kylie then stretches up and viewers can get a glimpse of her ring finger adorned with the gem.

https://www.tiktok.com/@kyliejenner/video/7122960583154044202?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&lang=en

Fans commented: “Um are we going to talk about the ring?”

Another wrote: “WEDDING RING”, while a separate TikTok user asked the question we’ve all been wondering: “KYLIE ARE YOU MARRIED?”

But the speculation doesn’t stop there.

Earlier in the week the couple – who have daughter Stormi, and a son born in February, although his name has yet to be revealed – set tongues wagging once again they had planned a secret wedding registry.

Fans of the pair found a list titled “Mother Goose and Cactus Jack’s Registry”, and the registry was dated 10 December, 2022.

The list, which has been shared on Reddit, has since been changed to “?? ???? and ???? JACK ‘s Registry”, and contains a list of expensive gift requests, such as a $500,000 Baccarat Zenuth chandelier, a $390,000 Daum crystal tropical peacock, and considering momager Kris Jenner has urged her daughter to stop spending money, this did not go under the radar by eagle-eyed fans.

Fans thought the secretive name was a nod to the couple, as Kylie has referred to herself as “Mother Goose” in social posts, while Travis’ brand merchandise is titled Cactus Jack.

Throw into the mix a night out with Kylie and her sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, who were also joined by friends, speculation around a supposed bachelorette party surfaced.

However, a source close to Kylie has insisted the registry was not for the Kylie Cosmetics founder, and told Page Six Kylie’s outing was not a bridal shower either.