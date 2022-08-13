Holly Willoughby reveals how she spends her summer holidays

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

What we'd do with three months off

Holly Willoughby often times her breaks from This Morning around her children’s half terms, and we don’t blame her.

The 41-year-old presenter is currently on her summer holidays and taking a well-deserved break from her ITV daytime duties until September.

The nation’s sweetheart has shared snippets of how she has whiled away the weeks with her kids Belle, Harry and Chester – who she has with husband Dan Baldwin – on social media, as well as her lifestyle brand and platform for Wylde Moon.

In a brief introduction to the August issue, Holly revealed taking some time out and “slowing down almost to a complete stop” has been essential, and she loves the “calm” summer days with her brood.

Writing on the site, she shared: “August is a time for calm; to replenish our internal energy stores, relax and recharge. To that end, we give you The Bliss Edition.”

During the summer holidays the Dancing On Ice co-host enjoys cooking, being engrossed in a good book, a “guilt free” lie in, but most importantly “uninterrupted” time with her loved ones.

She continued: “To experience bliss will mean something different to everyone. For me it is very simple. It means slowing down…almost to a complete stop; it’s uninterrupted time spent with my family; it’s cooking our favourite meal; it’s having the headspace to be transported by a good book; it’s a guilt-free lie in mid-week!

“When the kids finally break up for the summer holidays in July, the hustle and bustle of September feels like lightyears away, but each year these precious summer weeks whiz by faster and faster. I, for one, am making the most of the incredible weather we’re having this summer and doing my best to plan pockets of time where Dan, the kids and can I have fun together.”

Holly urged readers to follow in her footsteps and recharge this summer.

She concluded the post: “Wherever you are this summer, enjoy each other as much as time will allow and charge up your batteries in the sunshine.”