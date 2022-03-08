Dancing On Ice final has been postponed – but why?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Dancing On Ice 2022 is nearing the finale, after it returned to the small screen earlier this year.

The winter sports competition has whittled down the contestants from 12 pairs to five celebrities and their ice skating professionals over the last few months.

But viewers, and contestants, will have to wait a little while longer to be crowned champion of this year’s series as the final of the ITV competition has been pushed back from 20 March to 27 March. But why?

Video you may like:

The finale has been given a shake up to accommodate the FA Cup Quarter final on 20 March, which will see Liverpool go head to head with Nottingham Forest.

The hotly anticipated match will kick off at 6pm, which would clash with the 6.30pm Sunday night start of Dancing On Ice, which is co-hosted by Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield.

ITV has confirmed the rescheduled finale of DOI, which means remaining contestants; including Pussycat Dolls singer Kimberly Wyatt, The Vamps member Connor Ball, BMX Olympian Kye Whyte, former Strictly Come Dancing champion Brendan Cole and Paul Gascogne’s son Regan Gascoigne, will have one week off, which means a little extra practice.

This weekend’s show, which will be the semi-finals, is tipped to see a double elimination, meaning three competitors will have two weeks to hone their skills on the skates in preparation to perform the iconic Bolero on the ice on 27 March.

The final episode will see the stars perform two routines, one being the recreation of Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean’s signature routine.

The suspense is already too much to handle.