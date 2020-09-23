Gwyneth Paltrow explains that co-parenting with Chris Martin isn’t always easy

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Gwyneth Paltrow is one of the most talked-about women in the world, with her name in recent years becoming synonymous with luxury health as her mega brand Goop quite literally takes over the world.

Goop’s offerings include some pretty out-there items – from jade eggs and psychic vampire repellant spray to vibrator necklaces and the vagina candle which Gwyneth this month explained was intended to ‘crumble the patriarchy’.

Gwyneth is just as trailblazing at home as she is at work, coining the term ‘consciously uncoupling’ during her split from Chris Martin and making it her mission to co-parent and build a healthy modern family dynamic.

This was something she opened up about this week while being interviewed by close pal Drew Barrymore, explaining that co-parenting isn’t always easy.

‘It’s like you’re ending a marriage but you’re still in a family. That’s how it will be forever,’ Gwyneth explained. ‘Some days it’s not as good as it looks. We also have good days and bad days, but I think it’s driving towards the same purpose of unity and love and what’s best.

‘We have this idea that just because we break up we can’t love the things about the person anymore that we loved and that’s not true. My divorce and my relationship with Chris now is better than our marriage was, so I think that it can be done.’

