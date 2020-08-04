Sorry festival lovers – but Glasto may not be returning until 2022

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Yup just keep twisting that knife, Corona...

It’s no secret that every major music event has been cancelled this year. But considering just how tricky it is to secure a ticket for Glastonbury, the news that this year’s celebration was a no-go hit different for disappointed ticket holders.

Cancelled shortly after it’s first wave of acts was confirmed, the 50th Anniversary of the world renowned arts festival was due to welcome the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift and Sir Paul McCartney as headliners, with Diana Ross confirmed for the legends slot.

With those who had already put down their ticket deposits being given the option to roll over to the next festival, revellers have held on to hopes that they’ll be dancing in the mud (rain or shine) at Worthy Farm in 2021.

But as it turns out, the wait may be longer than anticipated.

Yes, according to Glastonbury’s head honcho himself, Michael Eavis, the festival may not be returning until 2022 – due to the high numbers that attend.

Speaking on ITV News West Country, Eavis, who organises the festival with his daughter, Emily, said: ‘500 people is okay, isn’t it. But 250,000 altogether is too many people, I suppose, isn’t it.’

‘I’m still hoping I’m going to be running next year and I’m going to be moving heaven and earth to make sure that we do. But that doesn’t mean it will necessarily happen. That is just wishful thinking really.’

Despite fears that the festival might have to take a two-year hiatus, the 84 year-old is confident that the legendary festival will come out the other end of the pandemic stronger than ever.

He said: ‘No, I do not worry at all, I am so confident that it will survive. The only certainty I think is the year after, 2022.’

‘But I am still hoping and we are fighting and working at it all the time to make sure it happens next year.’

He added: ‘You can’t kill it off just like that. It will come back, probably stronger actually.’