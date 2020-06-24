How to have a virtual Glastonbury experience from home

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

From Beyoncé to Adele, the BBC is broadcasting the best of Glastonbury over the weekend of the cancelled festival

The world’s biggest festival has been held at Worthy Farm in Somerset since it began in 1970, but from Thursday 25 to Monday 29 June, virtual Glastonbury is taking its place.

Over 200,000 people were set to gather at the farm (before it became another casualty of coronavirus, sob) – but all is not lost. The BBC is broadcasting The Glastonbury Experience across TV, Radio and online, in celebration of the festival’s 50th-anniversary and to bring it to life for those of us (so everyone) at home.

Paul McCartney, Lendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift were due to headline, instead we’ll be witnessing a selection of the best performances since the event was televised in 1997 (think sets from Amy Winehouse, David Bowie and Ed Sheeran).

If you’re feeling creative (we’re talking tents, wristbands and decorations to create a festival feel), the BBC wants you to share your virtual glastonbury experience on social media, using the hashtag #Glastonbury2020. It will then share these photos and videos.

And so, instead of stage, we have sofa, and that’s okay. Bring on four days of epic memories.

Here is our pick of TV highlights (the full line-up is on Glastonbury’s official website)

Thursday 25 June

Glastonbury, 10pm, BBC Four

Julien Temple’s 2006 documentary about the festival starts the BBC’s celebration on Thursday night, and is the perfect way to learn about the history of Glastonbury. Expect footage and performances from David Bowie, Morrissey and Radiohead.

Friday 26 June

The Glastonbury Experience Live, 8:30pm, BBC Two

Glastonbury veterans Jo Whiley and Mark Radcliffe present this live show, boasting some of the best festival performances from the last 50 years. We’re talking Oasis, Florence + the Machine, Stormzy, Lizzo and the Rolling Stones. Perfection.

Beyoncé at Glastonbury 2011, 10pm, BBC Two

The iconic singer took to the Pyramid Stage for her first and – so far – only Glastonbury performance in 2011. She headlines with such ease and star quality.

Jay-Z at Glastonbury 2008, 11:30pm, BBC Four

The rapper and husband of Bey headlined Glastonbury three years before his wife, and was a big hit.

Saturday 27 June

The Glastonbury Experience Live, 8pm, BBC Two

Broadcasters Lauren Laverne and Clara Amfo will present highlights from the last 50 years of Glastonbury. Coldplay and The Arctic Monkeys are on the list to feature.

Adele at Glastonbury 2016, 9:30pm, BBC Two

We adore Adele, and her epic headline show in 2016 is not one to miss. It’s a setlist full of hits from her Bond theme Skyfall to Someone Like You.

Coldplay at Glastonbury 2016, 11:10pm, BBC Two

Look forward to hits including Yellow, Fix You and A Sky Full of Stars.

Best of Glastonbury 2000, 11:10pm, BBC Four

Highlights from the year Travis, The Chemical Brothers and David Bowie headlined.

Sunday 28 June

The Glastonbury Experience Live, 8pm, BBC Two

Lady Gaga, Mary J Blige, REM and Blur all feature in the final live highlights show, presented by Clara Amfo and Lauren Laverne.

Nile Rodgers and Chic at Glastonbury 2017, 8pm, BBC Two

The uplifting Nile Rodgers took the Pyramid Stage crowd through all his greatest disco hits, including his Daft Punk collaboration Get Lucky.

Amy Winehouse at Glastonbury 2007, 9:30pm, BBC Four

Amy Winehouse performed twice in one day in 2007, and this particular performance is from the Pyramid Stage. Mostly made up of songs from her brilliant Back to Black album.

Best of Glastonbury 2011, 10:30pm, BBC Two

Beyoncé, Coldplay and U2 headlined the Pyramid Stage in 2011.

Ed Sheeran at Glastonbury 2017, 11:30pm, BBC Two

Ed headlined the Pyramid Stage with just a guitar and a loop pedal in 2017, performing his hits including The A Team and Shape Of You. What a guy.