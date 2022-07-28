Gemma Chan opens up about relationship with Dominic Cooper

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

They started dating in 2018

Gemma Chan has previously admitted she likes to keep her personal life private.

However, the 39-year-old actor has spoken out about boyfriend Dominic Cooper, and can’t help but gush about her partner and how open they can be with one another. Couple goals.

The Eternals star has been dating the 44-year-old actor since 2018, and their bond is getting stronger and stronger.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Gemma said: “I am so fortunate to be in a relationship where we can talk about anything.”

Video you may like:

In particular, Gemma felt supported to speak out during the pandemic on behalf of the Asian community. Take a look at her Instagram account and you will note Gemma’s campaigns to support ESEA heritage and to #StopAsianHate, as she has raised funds for organisations and penned an essay on her relationship with her father.

Gemma – who is also a UNICEF ambassador – continued: “Dom was very understanding and empathetic.

“I was quite open about how I was feeling during that time, and he was just incredibly supportive. I definitely didn’t feel I had to shoulder everything on my own. I’m really, really lucky.”

Gemma – who was in a long-term relationship with ex Jack Whitehall for six years before they split in 2017 – has learnt to keep certain parts of her life private, but this is something she has had to master over the years.

Speaking previously to Elle, Gemma said: “Over 10 years, you learn the importance of privacy, what you choose to share and what you don’t.

“When you start out, you don’t even know what is important to keep for yourself — I didn’t anyway — whereas now I think there are certain things that I absolutely know, ‘That’s mine and it’s private.’ For me, my comfort level is to have a clear distinction between what is for me and what I’m happy to talk about.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/COpg0OelvfF/?hl=en

But Gemma isn’t just in the business to boost her career, but to make changes in the world too.

Speaking of her goals to Harper’s Bazaar, she said: “I just want everyone to do well and be OK. You know, in everything I work on – hopefully I can start to shape things.”