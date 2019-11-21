Female artists dominate 2020 Grammy Awards nominations

From Lizzo to Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande, the 62nd Grammy Awards seats are going to be filled with female forces

Roll up, roll up, the 2020 Grammy Awards nominations are in – and we are pleased to see so many strong females dominating the categories. We’d like to point out that getting a Grammy nomination isn’t easy. Thousands of entries are submitted, and then members of the Recording Academy narrow it down. For the 62nd Grammy Awards, female artists are controlling the ‘big four’ awards – best new artist, song of the year, record of the year and album of the year.

17-year-old Billie Eilish is the youngest singer in Grammys history to receive nominations in all four of the main categories, and even though she will be 18 by the time the ceremony takes place, she stands to be the youngest-ever winner of album of the year for her dark and edgy debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go. If she does, she steals the crown from Taylor Swift, who was 20 when she won album of the year for her second record, Fearless, in 2010.

Speaking of Taylor, her track Lover has been nominated for song of the year . Taking to Instagram Stories, the star wrote, 'Wrote this one alone in a quiet moment and seeing it honoured in the song of the year category by my peers means so much, wow'. She's also been nominated for pop solo performance with You Need To Calm Down and pop vocal album with Lover. Next to shout about is the epic Lizzo, who has received eight (eight!) nominations. These include best new artist and record of the year with Truth Hurts. You might be surprised to learn that Ariana Grande has never been nominated for one of the Grammys' main prizes. So we welcome 2020, as the super talented star has been nominated for five gongs, including Thank U, Next for album of the year and the single 7 Rings for record of the year. In true effortless Beyoncé style, the star has picked up four nominations without releasing an album. These are for her work on Disney's The Lion King; and her Netflix concert film Homecoming.

We can’t wait to see these legendaries ladies onstage.