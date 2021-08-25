Zara’s granny cardigan is the surprising sell-out of the season

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Nothing haunts you quite like the Zara purchases you didn’t make, especially when they go viral and sell out before you can change your mind. Well you can add another one to the list: the granny cardigan.

The granny-like knit has gone viral of late – like the TikTok Zara label hack – with every fashion influencer worth their salt either Instagramming it, or trying to get their hands on it.

Of course, I love a good knit, but even I couldn’t have predicted the success of this item. The crochet top features belle sleeves and red and cream stripes, and comes with matching shorts, though the cardigan has been the star of the show.

It was released as part of the SS21 collection and has been so popular, it’s now turning up on depop and eBay for around £50 (it was £25.99 full price).

Sadly, it won’t be re-stocked since Zara has started to introduce its autumn/winter collection, so if you want to get your hands on it, you’ll have to cough up the extra £25 and tell yourself you’re buying a little piece of Zara history. Here are the best ones I’ve found online, and if you would rather shop in-store, do check our my Zara shopping hacks first.

ZARA OPEN KNIT CARDIGAN COLLARED BUTTONS NEW SS2021 SIZE M REF. 1822/019, £50 at eBay View Deal

Though it’s a spring item, it’ll look great this winter layered over a knitted skirt or with an oversized suit.