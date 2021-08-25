This viral Zara label hack will ensure you never have to return an item again

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

There are plenty of Zara shopping hacks around to make your shopping experience that much better, from when the store goes on sale to how to get hold of sold out items and more.

But one particular tip is going viral, and for good reason. How often have you ordered an item from the Zara website or bought it in store without trying it on (honestly, who can be bothered with the queues?), only to find out it’s the wrong fit and you have to deal with the faff of returning it?

Let’s be honest, sizing can be a bit hit and miss with the high street store, while some items are spot on in your usual size, others can really be off, showing that it really can vary from one item to another.

Well this hack, which has been going viral on TikTok, will solve all your woes. Users have found that there are secret symbols on the tags that indicate whether an item runs big or small, thus telling you whether you need to opt for a size up or down.

You can find these symbols on both the purchase tag (at the top) and the inner label, and it’s believed a circle symbol means the item runs large, while a square means that it’s true to size, and a triangle indicates that it runs small. This TikTok video explains it perfectly, as does the below tweet.

Since then, many users have put the theory to the test, with positive results. They’ve even found out that short skirts or dresses always run small, so make sure you go a size down for those.

However, Zara employees have pointed out the symbols are nothing to do with size, and everything to do with the collection the clothing is from, eg, TRF, Basic etc.

Users are standing firm though, saying there is a correlation about the collections and the sizing. Well, there’s only one way to find out, isn’t there?