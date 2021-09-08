Zara has announced its first ever designer collaboration

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s the news we’ve all been waiting for: a Zara designer collaboration is finally happening. Zara and Zara home have collaborated with KASSL Editions for an outerwear and homeware collection, which will launch on 12th September, so make sure you set those reminders.

If you’re unfamiliar with KASSL Editions, the designer label is known for its minimalist and modern creations, which includes beautifully cut trench coats, puffy ‘pillow’ bags, as well as homeware that regularly graces the pages of interior design magazines.

In keeping with this ethos, the KASSL EDITIONS X ZARA collection is centred around modern textiles and shapes. It includes a nappa leather and padded jacket with contrast seams, a roomy rainwear in lightweight nylon and a coat which comes in rich shades of burgundy and navy, as well as a blanket scarf in cashmere and satin.

Completing the uniform, you’ll find an oversized soft leather t-shirt and leather pyjama pant combination, as well as accessories and footwear.

Meanwhile, the home capsule collection includes wood side tables, cupboard units and rugs in block colours with a modular interior take, as well as raw-edged notebooks, silk screen printed artwork, mirrors, angular ceramic lamp bases and the iconic pillow sofa.

You’ll be able to shop the homeware online and in store, but the fashion will only be available online, and in limited numbers, so you’ll need to be quick on this one. See you on 12th September.