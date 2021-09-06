Did you know you can shop discounted Zara at TK Maxx?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Zara shopping hacks are the gift that keeps on giving, especially as we seem to discover new ones every week, including the label size hack than went viral on TikTok last month.

I might just have inadvertently stumbled upon a well-kept secret at the weekend, during an unplanned trip to my local TK Maxx.

Imagine my surprise, as I was browsing the handbag shelves, to spot a cute Zara bag amongst the other labels – some TK Maxx stores even stock designer bags, such as the one on Charing Cross Road.

Said bag, a pink drawstring number, would normally have cost around £17, but was available for £7.99, a whopping £10 off. I also spotted a few clothes on the racks but didn’t dig any deeper.

I did try and search for ‘Zara’ on their site, but it comes up with the message, ‘Sorry, some of our brands are a bit shy. Not all our brands are searchable. But hunt around and you might find them in our department pages. Happy hunting!’

This indicates that Zara doesn’t want to advertise that they’re sending end of line products to TK Maxx, so you’ll have to look around for them, but if you can find a bargain, it’ll be worth it.

TK Maxx is known for selling past season and sometimes current season items, sourced directly from other retailers and brands who have stock left.