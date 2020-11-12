In case you missed it, Zara has launched an advent calendar

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s that time of year, where you start looking forward to getting tucked into all things Christmas, and start the countdown with whichever type of advent calendar you’ve gone for (do check out our round-up of the best jewellery advent calendars). And let’s be honest, with the year you’ve had, no one will blame you for starting early.

If it’s beauty advent calendars you’re into, then I’ve got some important news for you: Zara has just launched its own version, and not a moment too soon.

The first good news is that it’s relatively affordable compared to some of the more premium beauty ones, coming in at £99.99.

The ‘Beauty Wardrobe’ features 25 products from the ZARA EMOTIONS collection, which was created with the help of Jo Malon.

Behind each door, you’ll find a perfume, candle, lotion or gel, in scents including fleur d’oranger, waterlily tea, ebony wood, Amalfi Sunday and tubereuse noire and many more.

Finally, you’ll get ‘a very special product for 25 December: a new, exclusive fragrance that will become part of the collection’.

I’m told that special fragrance will be rhubarb, and I bet it’ll smell like heaven. The calendar is available to buy now, so get your hands on it before it’s too late.