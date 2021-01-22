Trending:

You can now rent Princess Diana’s iconic jumper

    • A little while ago, I told you all about the company that brought back Princess Diana’s iconic black sheep jumper, giving you the opportunity to recreate her exact look.

    But at £250 for a novelty knit, the offer might not have been so tempting. Now what if I told you that you could now rent it for a fraction of the cost? That’s more like it.

    The sheep jumper is now available to rent on HURR, from £37 to £90 depending on how many days you want it for. It is in a size L (this look works well oversized) and actually belongs to style influencer Lucy Williams.

    For a bit of background, a young Diana Spencer first wore the red knit, emblazoned with sheep, to watch her fiancé play polo in 1981.

    At the time, it made headlines for its fun design – a black sheep among a row of white sheep – though some later said it was a metaphor for a rebellious Diana paving her own path within the royal family.

    Lucy also owns another iconic Diana jumper, also by Rowing Blazers, which features the slogan ‘I’m a luxury’ and which Diana wore on a day out with Prince Harry.

    All you need to do if you wish to rent either jumper is create an account on HURR and reserve it for when you wish.

