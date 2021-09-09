Yolke’s new collection is extra special for this reason

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Cult sleepwear-cum-daywear brand Yolke is back with a new collection, and it’s an extra special one, the reason being that it’s being sold directly to the consumer for the first time through its own website.

This means a more transparent and sustainable approach to the business, founded by Ella Ringner. With the control over its own margins there is more freedom to work with ethical factories and explore new ways to minimise its environmental impact.

Everything will be fully transparent for the customer, including duties and taxes included at checkout for customers worldwide, to avoid any nasty surprises.

Shop the new collection from 10th September

Onto the collection itself. The designs are a love note to the city, stitched with love and inspired by the customer. This translates into fine Italian corduroy suits produced in Europe, crisp white shirts, scalloped skirts and day-to-night dresses inspired by the 70s.

These are all available to buy from tomorrow, with clothes designed for all ages and most shapes, from size 6 to 16.

Shot on the iconic streets of London by Ella’s husband Humphrey Milles, the campaign follows the Yolke girls from dawn til dusk, taking them from the Royal Academy of Arts, through the streets of Soho, along the Thames ending the day in the hustle and bustle of the city.