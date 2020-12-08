These are the 7 fashion items people will buy in 2021

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.
There’s no doubt about it, this year has changed our shopping habits and the way we dress, probably forever. Some of us have embraced loungewear (and Netflix Christmas film binging), while others have taken a slower approach to fashion by investing in more sustainable brands.
Either way the top searches of the year have come in, courtesy of shopping app LIKEtoKNOW.it, and the results are fascinating. It seems like more than one trend has been inspired by our favourite shows, from Normal People to Emily in Paris.
2020 Top Search Trends
- January – 500% increase in fitness leggings
- February – Split hem trousers: 1000% increase in searches
- March – White boots: 3000% Increase in searches
- April (start of 1st lockdown) – Jogging bottoms: 2000% increase in searches following Anna Wintour wearing them
- May – Chain necklaces: 500% increase in searches following ‘Connell’s chain’ in Normal People
- June – Straw Hats: 2000% increase in searches
- July – White Floral Maxi Dresses: 1150% increase in searches
- August – Quilted Heels: 7000% increase in searches
- September – Shackets: 1000% increase in searches
- October – Houndstooth Clothing 2900% increase in searches following the launch of Emily in Paris on Netflix
- November (2nd Lockdown) – Loungewear sets: 1000% increase in searches
- December – Borg Bucket Hat 1000% increase in searches
So where does that leave us for 2021? The app has predicted the seven items they think people will shop for:
- Loungewear clothing
- Light Delicate florals
- Sheer fabric (as people look to go out more)
- Ruffles
- Bright colour blocking
- Relaxed tailoring
- Slouchy jeans