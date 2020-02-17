Tommy Hilfiger brings the party (and a stellar cast of models) to London.

The Location

For season 4 of the TommyXLewis, Tommy Hilfiger took over the basement of the Tate Modern and created his very own nightclub, complete with neon lighting and a live set.

The Models

If you were to read the list of names cast for the show you’d be forgiven for thinking this was the guest list for big red carpet event. Followed by Naomi Campbell, who opened the show with that rather iconic walk, a slew of famous faces made it down the runway. Jourdan Dunn, Halima, Jemma Kidd, Winnie Harlow, Karen Elson, Yasmin Le Bon, Erin O’Connor with the most impeccable hair, Lindsey Wixson, Georgia May Jagger, Sonny Hall, Lukas Sabbat, Alessandra Ambrosio, Lottie Moss, Nyasha Matonhodze – who is seriously having a moment – and Lewis Hamilton were just some of the names that walked the show.

The Clothes

This season, Tommy Hilfiger and Lewis Hamilton teamed up with H.E.R to add a fresh twist to their designs, while still honouring the brand’s diverse and inclusive DNA. In short, there was something for everyone. There was plenty of street wear emblazoned with heartbeat lines and unity symbols.

The denim we’ve come to move from the brand was reimagined in 70s style separates and mini dresses. We also loved the preppy vibe translated into pinstripe suits, boat shoes and nautical scarves.

More importantly, the collection was created using sustainable materials where possible, such as organic cottons and recycled denim – Lewis Hamilton has in the past revealed his goal to create a 100% sustainable collection and it’s a promise he is taking seriously.

The Accessories

Backpack lovers, rejoice, from black with neon edging to the American flag, there is one in almost every colour way imagined here.

The Front Row

The Tommy frow is always packed with beautiful people and this season’s was no exception. From our cover start Neelam Gill and model pal Leomie Anderson, Ray Blk, Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire, Toby Huntington-Whiteley to Anne-Marie this was one stunning FROW.

Standout piece(s)

The retro denim mini dress

The bucket bag that Jourdan Dunn carried. Equally stylish as is useful