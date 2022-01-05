The story behind the bracelet Prince Charles gave Kate Middleton

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s no secret Prince Charles and Kate Middleton have a special bond, and the future King even gifted his daughter-in-law with a very special gift when she wed his son, Prince William.

He gave her a jewellery set worth around £90,000, which included a bracelet, ring and earrings, all made of diamonds, white and yellow gold, according to The Express.

They are said to have been custom made, meaning they weren’t part of the royal jewellery collection, unlike Kate Middleton’s ring, a sapphire surrounded by diamonds which used to belong to Princess Diana.

Anna Byers, of 77 Diamonds, told the publication, ‘After her wedding to Prince William, Prince Charles welcomed his new daughter-in-law a set of matching yellow and white gold pieces. This included a ring, bracelet and a pair of drop earrings she has since worn on several occasions. They are in an Art Deco style and seem to be custom made for Kate.’

Videos you may like:

While the bride didn’t wear the set on her wedding day, she did wear the bracelet at an event in July that year, for her first solo engagement as an official royal. It’s all the more symbolic that she chose this particular piece of jewellery, since it was given by the future monarch.