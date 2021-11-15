Four style influencers share this season’s party season must-haves

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you want something a little bit different this festive season than your usual party dresses, then there’s no one better than the most stylish influencers in the world to advise you.

Tanice Elizabeth, Sylvie Mus, Bianca Miro and Veronika Heillbrunner descended on London for a Mango party, and shared their top party season essentials in the process.

Sylvie Mus (pictured above)

By Malene Birger dress: This mesh dress is cozy and casual but the fringe detail makes it a perfect party dress too. Bouguessa leather suit: I love the tailoring and colour of this suit. Full leather looks have always been a favourite of mine. Mango boots: I’m really loving square toe boots at the moment. I also like the block heel detail of these boots.

Tanice Elizabeth (pictured in the middle)

Mango party dress: This simple but beautiful black dress is one that I gravitate towards during the party season. It is simple and elegant and I know I would feel comfortable in it. Khaite Maddy ribbed-knit sweater: I love this structured but simple long sleeved knit. The neckline is chic and I’d love to wear this with some classic black pants during the party season. Bottega Veneta Bloc exaggerated-toe leather mules (red): I don’t currently own a red heel and these have been on my wish list for a long time. They are a statement heel and would be great for the party season/colder weather with the closed toe.

Veronika Heilbrunner

In general I love a fun, classy meets trashy mood. It makes the pieces I love (Logo Slingpumps, Tweed Jacket, Heirloom Watch) lighter, more me and most importantly FUN!

As you can tell I love sparkles and pink, but also baggy jeans and tailoring! The stockings add Berlin Glamour to every skirt and I love the playful Swarovski swan soooo much. Especially when already wearing a full on statement watch. And I’m only realising there’s no bag in my selection- well that is what the roomy coat is for.

Blanca Miro