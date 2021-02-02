This Rixo dress is promising to get me out of my loungewear rut

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Last month (or was it? January felt like it was 3,067 days long), I wrote all about how this lockdown has stolen my fashion mojo, locking me in a Groundhog Day of joggers and knitted sets.

But no more, because there is a lot of spring newness launching right now, and it’s got me very exciting not only for the new season but also to dress up again.

One dress in particular caught my eye in the Net-A-Porter ‘new in’ section, and it’s by none other than my favourite vintage-inspired dress label, RIXO.