This Rixo dress is promising to get me out of my loungewear rut

Last month (or was it? January felt like it was 3,067 days long), I wrote all about how this lockdown has stolen my fashion mojo, locking me in a Groundhog Day of joggers and knitted sets.
But no more, because there is a lot of spring newness launching right now, and it’s got me very exciting not only for the new season but also to dress up again.
One dress in particular caught my eye in the Net-A-Porter ‘new in’ section, and it’s by none other than my favourite vintage-inspired dress label, RIXO.
RIXO Jennifer paneled printed silk-crepe midi dress, £295 at Net-A-Porter
There are many reasons I’ve fallen in love with this dress, not least including the pretty patchwork of prints and pastel colours that are finally giving me a reason to ditch my black and grey wardrobe.
The lightweight silk-crepe fabric and patchwork flared skirt give it a layered look that allows for fluid and graceful movement, and the t-shirt style neckline stops it from looking too dressy and verging into wedding guest dressing territory.
In fact, it would look perfect dressed down with track sole boots and a cardi now, which I would swap for barely there sandals or flips flops in spring. In other words, it’ll be the perfect dress for post-lockdown anything social.
Ladies and gents, I think I’ve got my mojo back.