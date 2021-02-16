Rixo has just launched a wedding dress collection

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

With rumours of lockdown easing in the next couple of months, it looks like there is hope for wedding season to go ahead this summer, a relief for all couples who postponed last summer’s nuptials.

Big weddings seem to be a thing of the past now, with many brides opting for paired-back ceremonies due to restrictions, and shunning big ballgowns in favour of simpler dresses to match the theme.

So there couldn’t be a better time for Rixo to launch its very first bridal collection, after years of being begged to do so by fans of the label.

As with its trademark printed designs, the dresses are heavily inspired by bygone decades, and muses such as Bianca Jagger and Kate Moss.

The bridal collection comprises of 22 dresses, divided into two themes: the city bride and the classic bride.

There are slinky silk dresses with cowl necks and bias cut gowns, as well as jumpsuits and separates including a very Bianca Jagger suit. For those wanting something less formal, there are mini dresses too, including a sequin frock with bow detail at the back, as well as a shift dress with feather hem.

Over on the classic bride side of things, you’re also in for a treat. There are jazz-era inspired drop-waist maxi dresses and fringed gowns as well as jacquard gowns with modest trains. Lace and silk maxi dresses with delicate detailing such as silk buttons and ruffle sleeves round off the collection beautifully.

Don’t worry, there are also accessories to finish off your look, including blouses, scarves, veils and pearl headbands, as well as an extensive collection of bridesmaid and wedding guest dresses.

Though founders Orlagh and Henrietta had planned on opening a bridal boutique, this has been delayed for obvious reasons, but you can still book an online consultation to make sure you pick the right dress.

Prices range from £350 to £1,450.