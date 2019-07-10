If you follow me on Instagram, you’ll know that I’m an absolute sucker for a summer dress, especially if it features a cute print, preferably a floral one.

However, finding a flattering, well cut style isn’t always that easy to find, which is why when I find a brand I love, I invest. One of my favourites has to be US brand Reformation, which makes the sexiest dresses in a few key styles which they update with new prints every season.

I own a few items already, like this number I wore on my last trip to LA, where I visited their store to stock up.

Because while you can buy Reformation online, it really is so much better to have the in-store experience. The service is amazing, the lighting is always flattering, you can order from digital screens and the whole concept is very much sustainably focused (plant walls, recycled fixtures).

And the good news is I can now save reduce my carbon footprint by visiting their brand new home in London, in Selfridges no less.

Reformation now has a space in the Contemporary Studio on the 3rd floor, where you can shop dresses, separates and more. If you are new to them, then one of their midi dresses or skirts are a great piece to start your collection with, though this season I’ll take the plunge and go for a shorter dress with puff sleeves.

Selfridges’ executive buying & merchandising director Sebastian Manes says, ‘Reformation has changed the way women dress, the way they shop and has led a positive and meaningful change in the dialogue around responsible fashion retailing. It’s a pleasure to be working with a revolutionary brand that shares our values and offers our customer exactly what she is looking for.’

It is well worth going into the store for the experience, but if you can’t make it to London, then these are the pieces I think are worth buying online now.

