Prince William apparently wasn’t a fan of this coat Kate Middleton wore

We all know Prince William and Kate Middleton like to share funny jokes, and it seems like no subject is off limits. During A Berry Royal Christmas with Mary Berry aired on BBC in 2019, Kate ribbed Prince William about his cooking saying ‘I think that’s when he was trying to impress me, Mary! Things like Bolognese sauce and things like that’.

Prince William also joked his wife’s lacklustre cooking a couple of years before that, saying it was the reason he was so skinny.

And it doesn’t stop there, even Kate’s sartorial choices aren’t off-limits. He teased her about ‘looking like a banana’ when she wore this yellow dress in 2014, and now old comments he made about a particular coat of hers have resurfaced.

When the couple travelled to New Zealand in 2014, the Duchess wore this bright green coat to visit the War Memorial in Cambridge, which she actually re-wore very recently. While Kate was clearly a fan of it, Will wasn’t so much.

A well-wisher who met her on tour, Bev Hayes, previously said, ‘I complimented her on her green dress. She said she liked it but Prince William thought it was a bit bright.’

Perhaps the Duke doesn’t quite understand the colour-blocking trend that was everywhere on the catwalk during fashion month?